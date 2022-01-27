No bail for suspects in death of 8-year-old Chicago girl SARA BURNETT, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 2:23 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — A man and teen were ordered held without bond Thursday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old Chicago girl, who was walking and holding her mother's hand when she was shot in the head by a gunman authorities say was targeting someone else.
Melissa Ortega died Saturday following the midday shooting along a busy city street, which Cook County Circuit Court Judge Susana Ortiz said showed "an absolute disregard for human life.”