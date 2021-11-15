No 3rd trial against federal agent in fatal Hawaii shooting

HONOLULU (AP) — Ten years after a federal agent shot and killed a man during an altercation in a Hawaii fast-food restaurant, Honolulu's prosecuting attorney announced Monday his office will not seek a third trial in the case.

U.S. State Department Special Agent Christopher Deedy was in Honolulu helping with security for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. He was off-duty and bar-hopping with friends on his first night in Waikiki when he fatally shot Kollin Elderts in a McDonald’s.