Nippon Paint to invest $60M, create 150 jobs in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced that Nippon Paint USA is expanding its automotive manufacturing footprint by investing nearly $60 million and creating 150 million jobs over the next five to seven years in Chattanooga.

Lee made the announcement Monday with Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Nippon Paint CEO Tetsuro Fujita.

The Japan-based company is the world's fourth largest paint and coatings manufacturer. Nippon Paint USA manufactures and distributes paints and coatings for the automotive and industrial coatings market.

According to a news release, the company is set to build a 270,000-square-foot new facility in Chattanooga in 2020. The new facility will be the company's first U.S. plant to manufacture E-Coat paint for customers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.