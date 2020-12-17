Nigeria's Boko Haram rebels release video of abducted boys LEKAN OYEKANMI and CARLEY PETESCH, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 12:56 p.m.
1 of5 Usama Aminu, 17 year-old, a kidnapped student of the Government Science Secondary School who escaped from bandits is seen during an interview with The Associated Press in Kankara, Nigeria, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The school boy who escaped says the students were kidnapped by young, armed men in military uniform. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
KANKARA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels have released a video purportedly showing some of the more than 300 schoolboys abducted last week from a government boarding school in the northwestern town of Kankara.
In the more than six-minute-long video seen by Associated Press journalists, the students’ captors can be heard to tell one boy to repeat the kidnappers’ demands that the government call off its troops and aircraft hunting for them.
Written By
LEKAN OYEKANMI and CARLEY PETESCH