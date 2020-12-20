Amid freed Nigeria schoolboys' joyful reunions, fear lingers LEKAN OYEKANMI and SUNDAY ALAMBA, Associated Press Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 1:17 p.m.
1 of16 Usman Mohammad Rabiu, a 13 year old student of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, his mother Asmau Hassan, and his siblings at their family house in Ketare, Nigeria, speaks to the Associated Press, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
2 of16 Usman Mohammad Rabiu, a 13 year old student of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, sits with his father Wada Haske and his mother Asmau Hassan at their family house in Ketare, Nigeria, and speaks to the Associated Press, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 Usman Mohammad Rabiu, a 13 year old student of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, recently freed, speaks to the Associated Press as he returns home to his family in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
4 of16 Usman Mohammad Rabiu, a 13 year old student of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, sits in his family house in Ketare, Nigeria, and speaks to the Associated Press, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
5 of16 Usman Mohammad Rabiu, a 13 year old student of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, sits with his mother Asmau Hassan at their family house in Ketare, Nigeria, and speaks to the Associated Press, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
6 of16 Murjanatu Rabiu, mother of freed schoolboy, Habubakar Liti, speaks with Associated Press at their family in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. "By the time I saw my son, I didn't know when I started crying because of the condition I saw the children, that's why I started crying." Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
7 of16 Bello Ibrahim, left, Habubakar Liti, centre, Isah Nasir, third left and Usman Mohammad Rabiu, recently released students, inside their family house in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
8 of16 Habubakar Liti, left, Bello Ibrahim, centre, and Isah Nasir, recently released students, arrive back home carrying boxes containing their school belongings in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 Habubakar Liti, left, Bello Ibrahim, centre, and Isah Nasir, recently released students, arrive back home carrying boxes containing their school belongings in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
10 of16 Abdulganiyu Hassan, centre, one of the freed students, speaks during an interview to Associated Press as he returns home to his family in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. While in the bush he was thinking about his parents siblings, friends and the way we use to play and pray together back home. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
11 of16 Abdulganiyu Hassan, one of the freed students, looks on during an interview to Associated Press as he returns home to his family in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. While in the bush he was thinking about his parents siblings, friends and the way we use to play and pray together back home. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
12 of16 Hassan Mani, centre, father of freed schoolboy Abdulganiyu Hassan, outside his house in Kankara, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
13 of16 Murjanatu Rabiu, mother of freed schoolboy Habubakar Liti, speaks with Associated Press at their family home in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. "By the time I saw my son, I didn't know when I started crying because of the condition I saw the children, that's why I started crying." Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
14 of16 Asmau Hassan, mother of freed schoolboy Usman Mohammad Rabiu, speaks with Associated Press at their family home in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. "When I saw my son I was very happy I cried and cried because we did not believe this boys would come back. They suffered, they suffered. Allah should continue to protest us." Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
15 of16 Asmau Hassan, left,mother of freed schoolboy Usman Mohammad Rabiu, receives visitors at their family home in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. "When I saw my son I was very happy I cried and cried because we did not believe this boys would come back. They suffered, they suffered. Allah should continue to protest us." Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 Abdulganiyu Hassan, right, one of the freed students, speaks during an interview to Associated Press as he returns home to his family in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. While in the bush he was thinking about his parents siblings, friends and the way we use to play and pray together back home. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
KANKARA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country’s northwest.
Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Other families met their sons in Ketare, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) away. More boys went to their homes further away in Katsina state.
Written By
LEKAN OYEKANMI and SUNDAY ALAMBA