Next Stop Thursdays benefits United Way

Next Stop Thursdays will benefit the United Way of Milford, and will be Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1 Railroad Avenue.

The Rambling Inn will be rolling into the Milford Train Station. There will be unlimited drinks and light hors d'oeuvres for a cash donation of $25 per person. A total of 15% of the night's proceeds will be donated to the United Way of Milford.

This is a 21+ event.