Newspaper: Maine got fewer masks, despite population size

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine received less than a third of protective respirator masks per resident from the national stockpile than Vermont or Rhode Island, but more than three times that of Texas, a newspaper reported.

The Portland Press Herald analysis shows that the N95 masks, which filter out 95% of all airborne particles, including ones too tiny to be blocked by regular masks, weren't allocated based on population, as the Trump administration indicated.

As of April 6, Maine had received a total of 86,008 N95s from the stockpile, or 1 for every 15.6 of the state’s inhabitants. Vermont received 1 for every 4.7 of its citizens, while Rhode Island got 1 for every 5. Hard-hit Massachusetts got less, 1 for every 28 people, and Texas received 1 for every 48.

“Whatever methodology this administration is using, there’s no transparency or accountability to it,” Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat.

Partisan politics didn’t appear to have played a factor in which states got larger shipments, the newspaper reported.