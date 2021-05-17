Newsom's income went up in 1st year as California governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife made $1.7 million in 2019 during his first year as governor, about half a million dollars more than they earned the year before, according to tax returns his campaign released Monday.
The Newsoms paid roughly $712,000 in federal and state taxes. Their income gain came primarily from Newsom’s winery and restaurant businesses that he put in a blind trust when he became governor. The returns don't name each individual business, making it impossible to know which ones gained and lost money. The returns show the Newsoms gave about $100,000 to charity, four times what they gave the year before, or about 6% of their income.