Newsom pledges more vaccines for Central Valley farmworkers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More vaccines are headed to California's vast Central Valley, an agricultural region whose workers and residents have been hard hit by coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.
The multi-county region, which includes the cities of Fresno and Bakersfield, will get significantly more vaccines this week dedicated to farmworkers. The shifting allocation comes as California moves to a new centralized system for distributing vaccines aimed at ensuring the most vulnerable people have access.