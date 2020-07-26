New trial ordered for woman convicted of murder-for-hire

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — An Aurora woman convicted of hiring someone to kill her ex-boyfriend must receive a new trial, an Illinois appeals court ordered this week.

Maricela Arciga, 33, was found guilty in July 2014 of solicitation of murder for hire and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Aurora Beacon-News reports that a state appellate court found Arciga did not have a fair trial, including her attorney's failure to present evidence that she did not have a criminal history.

The court ordered that she receive a new trial in Kane County. No date has been set.

During Arciga's trial, prosecutors said she told her new boyfriend that she wanted to have her ex-boyfriend shot.

Prosecutors said the boyfriend had previously worked with Aurora Police as an informant and contacted authorities, who arranged for a federal agent to pose as a hitman and meet with Arciga.

During the trial, Arciga argued that she had been entrapped by police. She also testified that her ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her but police were unhelpful when she reported suspected harassment.