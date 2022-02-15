New task force on case of human remains on Long Island beach

YAPHANK, N.Y. (AP) — A new interagency task force including investigators from the FBI, as well as state and local police departments, will try to solve the decade-old mystery of human remains found strewn along a New York beach highway, officials announced Tuesday.

The formation of the Gilgo Beach task force represents a renewed commitment to investigating the unsolved killings of mostly young women whose skeletal remains were found along a highway on Long Island, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.