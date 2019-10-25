New stamp to honor Virginia poet, civil rights leader

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A poet and civil rights activist from Lynchburg, Virginia, will be honored in the U.S. Postal Service's 2020 Forever stamp series.

The News & Advance reports Anne Spencer, who died in 1975, is included in the recently unveiled "Voices of the Harlem Renaissance" series.

In a news release, the USPS says the set of 20 stamps pays homage to "one of the great artistic and literary movements in American history."

According to her biography, Spencer enrolled at what's now the Virginia University of Lynchburg at 11 years old when she was barely literate and graduated six years later as valedictorian. She went on to become a poet, librarian and contemporary of African-American artists and political leaders.

Spencer also helped found the Lynchburg chapter of the NAACP in 1918.