New southern Indiana trail provides connections to cities

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A new asphalt multi-use trail in southern Indiana provides uninterrupted trail connections to New Albany, Jeffersonville and Louisville, Kentucky.

The 1.9-mile (3-kilometer) Discovery Trail in Clarksville was built with help from a more than $840,000 Next Level Trails state grant. The total cost of the project was $2.37 million. The trail opened last week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says the trail connects Clarksville’s residential core to schools, parks, employers, and neighboring communities via the Ohio River Greenway.

The trail is built on a former railroad corridor that the town of Clarksville acquired from CSX in 2018.