New sinking in tilting San Francisco high-rise halts repair

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A $100 million fix to stop a San Francisco luxury high-rise from sinking and tilting even more is on hold while engineers try to learn why the building has sunk another inch during the repair.

Doug Elmets, spokesman for the Millennium Tower, said in a statement that pile installation to beef up the building's foundation is on hold for two to four weeks as they try to understand why the “increased settlement rate and available means of mitigating this." He said the building is safe, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday.