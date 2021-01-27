New president of Milford library friends wants to bring people together

MILFORD — For as long as she can remember, the Milford Library has been an integral part of Ashley Volkens’ life. The new Friends of the Milford Library’s 2021 president, Volkens said it was time for the library to take a more leading role in the community at large.
Volkens was named incoming president for 2021 at the Friends of the Milford Library’s virtual Annual Meeting and Thank You Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 24. She has been involved with the group for three years, two years on the board and one as a volunteer for the Party in the Stacks. Her love of books began much earlier, though.