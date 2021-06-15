New owners try to get Bally's Atlantic City back in the game WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press June 15, 2021 Updated: June 15, 2021 10:33 a.m.
1 of9 This Oct. 1, 2020 photo shows the exterior of Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J. The new owners of Bally's Atlantic City are attempting to revive a comatose casino in perhaps the most cutthroat gambling market in America. Rhode Island-based Bally's Corporation is spending at least $90 million on the Boardwalk casino over the next five years, including hotel room makeovers, a renovation of the casino floor, new slot machines and restaurants, and more live entertainment. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 This Oct. 1, 2020 photo shows the exterior of Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J. The new owners of Bally's Atlantic City are attempting to revive a comatose casino in perhaps the most cutthroat gambling market in America. Rhode Island-based Bally's Corporation is spending at least $90 million on the Boardwalk casino over the next five years, including hotel room makeovers, a renovation of the casino floor, new slot machines and restaurants, and more live entertainment. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 This Oct. 1, 2020 photo shows the exterior of Bally's casino in Atlantic City, N.J. The new owners of Bally's Atlantic City are attempting to revive a comatose casino in perhaps the most cutthroat gambling market in America. Rhode Island-based Bally's Corporation is spending at least $90 million on the Boardwalk casino over the next five years, including hotel room makeovers, a renovation of the casino floor, new slot machines and restaurants, and more live entertainment. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A worker inspects electrical cables on the casino floor of Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J., Monday, June 14, 2021. The new owners of Bally's Atlantic City are attempting to revive a comatose casino in perhaps the most cutthroat gambling market in America. Rhode Island-based Bally's Corporation is spending at least $90 million on the Boardwalk casino over the next five years, including hotel room makeovers, a renovation of the casino floor, new slot machines and restaurants, and more live entertainment. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Phil Juliano, a vice president with Bally's Corp. looks over a new Italian restaurant at Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Monday, June 14, 2021. The new owners of Bally's Atlantic City are attempting to revive a comatose casino in perhaps the most cutthroat gambling market in America. Rhode Island-based Bally's Corporation is spending at least $90 million on the Boardwalk casino over the next five years, including hotel room makeovers, a renovation of the casino floor, new slot machines and restaurants, and more live entertainment. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Phil Juliano, a vice president with Bally's Corp. looks over a high-rollers lounge at Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Monday, June 14, 2021. The new owners of Bally's Atlantic City are attempting to revive a comatose casino in perhaps the most cutthroat gambling market in America. Rhode Island-based Bally's Corporation is spending at least $90 million on the Boardwalk casino over the next five years, including hotel room makeovers, a renovation of the casino floor, new slot machines and restaurants, and more live entertainment. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Phil Juliano was looking at Bally's casino through rose-colored glass. Or more accurately, rose-colored glass flecked with jarringly out-of-place blue squares.
Walking along the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, he looked up at the glass-encased tower of what once was the hottest and most successful casino in the seaside gambling resort. What he saw annoyed him greatly, everywhere a broken window had once been.