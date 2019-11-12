New lawsuit aims to kill stalled methanol refinery project

SEATTLE (AP) — A new federal lawsuit aims to kill plans for building one of the world's biggest methanol refineries along the Columbia River.

Plans for the $2 billion refinery, shipping terminal and pipeline project in Kalama, Washington, are already stalled after a state board required further environmental review.

Now conservation groups including Columbia Riverkeeper are suing in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. They said Tuesday the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not consider the huge amount of greenhouse gases the project would emit or the effect on endangered orcas.

The refinery would turn fracked gas from Canada into methanol, which would be shipped to China to make plastics.

The project's backer, Northwest Innovation Works, says the project would provide a cleaner source of plastics than coal-based methanol.