New law strips Cooper of appointments at Berger home campus

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly on Tuesday eliminated the appointment powers of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper for a local community college trustee board and gave them to legislative leaders, who are currently Republican.

The Senate voted to alter how appointments are made to the 13-member board at Rockingham Community College, located in the home county of chamber leader Phil Berger. Since the House already approved the measure last week, the changes now become law because Cooper's veto powers don't extend to local bills.

Until now, the Rockingham County board of commissioners, school board and governor have chosen four members each, in keeping with the state law that most community college governing bodies follow. Some alterations are or have been permitted.

Going forward, the four appointments at Rockingham Community College currently made by the governor would instead be based upon recommendations of the Senate leader and House speaker. And six of the remaining eight spots would now rest with the commissioners, with the school board getting two.

The rearrangement largely mirrors the board’s makeup at Cleveland Community College, in Speaker Tim Moore’s home county, since 2018.

Berger has said the change would give more local input to the board leadership at a time when the college is receiving sales tax revenues for workforce development efforts on campus.

As with the House, the Senate vote was along party lines.

Cooper spokesperson Jordan Monaghan said in an email before Tuesday's vote that the governor has made strong appointments to the board and will keep working to help the school: "But to rip away this important connection and input will damage it in the long run, regardless of who the governor or the senator representing Rockingham County may be.”

Sen. Gladys Robinson, a Guilford County Democrat, echoed Monaghan’s comments on the Senate floor while urging colleagues to reject the measure.

Berger, who managed Tuesday's session from the presiding officer's dais, told reporters afterward that was comfortable with the board changes.

“I think it’s appropriate for the school board, the county commission and the legislators that represent that area to select the trustees,” he said.

The legislation marks the latest effort by the GOP-controlled General Assembly since Cooper won his first gubernatorial election in 2016 to erode his powers, particularly when it comes to appointments to boards and commissions. Cooper sued to block such efforts, with mixed results.