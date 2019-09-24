Milford planners approve Shell Ave. house

A new house will be constructed at the beach, following unanimous Planning and Zoning Board (P&Z) approval at its Sept. 17 meeting of the coastal area site plan review.

The existing 1,700-square-foot house built in 1915 would be demolished.

The board approved a replacement house at 127 Shell Ave., owned by John and Sara Longobardi, with the condition that the plans be revised to the satisfaction of the city engineer, including the addition of curbs, a driveway apron and sidewalks.

Architect Raymond Oliver said the house is located at the dead end portion of Shell Avenue, next to a 10-foot-wide city passway. Oliver said there would be room for six parking spaces under the raised house, with additional parking in this driveway.

“This will alleviate some of the congestion that happens down at that very narrow end of Shell Avenue,” said Oliver.

Oliver said the flood elevation in the AE-13 flood zone is 13 feet, but the house would be elevated to 17 feet on a foundation consisting of piers with flow through vents. The four-bedroom house would have two levels, plus an attic with a total height of 34 feet, 6 inches. Stormwater would be handled by an underground detention system with one gallery at the front and another at the rear of the house.

The project received variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals at its March 12 meeting, including a side yard setback of three feet where five feet is required, and a side yard setback on the other side of seven feet where 10 feet is required.

Oliver said the comments from City Engineer Gregory Pidluski would be addressed when the plans are reviewed by the Building Department. Pidluski indicated the need for various plan revisions, including concrete curbs, a sidewalk and driveway apron along Shell Avenue.

According to a Sept. 6 letter from MaryRose Palumbo, Inland Wetlands Compliance Officer, the project does not require a wetlands permit because no construction would take place within 100 feet of a wetland or waterbody in the South Central Shoreline Watershed.

In other business, the application for construction of a replacement single-family home at 771 East Broadway in the R-5 zone has been postponed to a future meeting at the request of the applicant.

Constance Kolakowski owns the 0.07-acre parcel with a 1,300-square-foot house from 1915, located opposite James Street. The project requires a coastal area site plan review for the new home, which would be built within the footprint of the former structure.