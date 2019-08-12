New head of Arizona child welfare agency was only candidate

PHOENIX (AP) — When it came to choosing who would lead the Arizona Department of Child Safety, Gov. Doug Ducey had only one candidate in mind.

The Arizona Republic reporte d Monday that records show Mike Faust, deputy director of support services at the agency, was the only person interviewed for the job.

The Governor's Office only released Faust's resume when the newspaper put in a request for background on all the finalists.

Faust will take over in September for Greg McKay, who announced his departure last month.

McKay, who held the post for four years, is leaving to become the chief executive of nonprofit Childhelp USA.

Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak said in a statement Faust was clearly the person who best fit the job and had expressed interest in the position.