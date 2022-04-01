New data shows greenhouse gas emissions rose in Rhode Island

While Rhode Island is trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and set an example for other states, environmental officials said Friday that emissions were up between 2017 and 2018.
Total greenhouse gas emissions grew by nearly 8.2%, driven by increases in emissions produced by the transportation sector and electricity consumption, according to an analysis by air quality specialists at the state Department of Environmental Management. That brings emissions 1.8% over the 1990 baseline and jeopardizes the state's chances of meeting a mandate in its Act on Climate law to reduce emissions 10% by 2020.