New coronavirus rules enacted for Moscow restaurants VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press June 28, 2021 Updated: June 28, 2021 7:29 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — Restaurants and cafes in Moscow on Monday began requesting that patrons provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test as the Russian capital faces a surge of new infections.
According to a decision by city authorities last week, all Moscow restaurants, cafes and bars must only admit customers who have been vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months or can provide a negative coronavirus test from the previous 72 hours.
