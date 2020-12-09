New chancellors named for 2 Louisiana community colleges

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana community colleges have new leaders after state regulators approved their appointments Wednesday.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors unanimously selected Dr. Vincent June as chancellor of South Louisiana Community College and Dr. Scott Rule as chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College.

June's appointment is effective immediately. He has served as interim chancellor since July 1, having replaced former Chancellor Natalie Harder, who left to become president at Coker University in South Carolina. She had been SLCC’s chancellor for eight years.

Rule will move into his new role Jan. 1. He replaces Dennis Epps, who retired in June from the post to focus on his health and to spend time with his family. Epps had served as chancellor since June 2016.

“We were impressed by the knowledge and experiences of each finalist," said Tim Hardy, the board's chair of each search committee. "After a thorough vetting process, we believe Drs. June and Rule are the perfect fits for the students, the colleges, and the communities they each serve. They will continue leading our efforts to deliver world-class academic and workforce training in the greater Acadiana and Northeast Louisiana region.”