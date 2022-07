MILFORD — A vacant lot on the Boston Post Road will soon be home to a new mixed-use building.

The Planning and Zoning Board, at its meeting Tuesday, approved plans for the new two-story structure at 852 Boston Post Road, across the street from Mama Teresa’s Italian Restaurant.

The 1,980-square-foot building is proposed to have parking on the ground level, a salon on the first floor and a two-bedroom apartment on the second.

“It’s a very small parcel of land, it's basically an eighth of an acre,” said attorney Thomas Lynch, representing the property owners. “There was a house that had been existing on the site and had been demolished after my clients had purchased the property.”

“My client operates a salon, so she’s going to have her salon on the first floor,” Lynch added.

There will be a total of six parking spaces onsite, four outside and two in the garage.

Board member Jim Kader brought up the idea of possibly adding trees or solar panels to help the environment.

“The conditions the applicant has to meet are spelled out in our regulations, so if you want to have other things in our regulations, you have to look at putting other conditions in our regulations,” said City Planner David Sulkis. “For this application, it meets the requirements, and you can’t go above and beyond the conditions with any regulation.”

Board member Jim Quish pointed out there is fairly new legislation from the state empowering local boards to address environmental concerns.

“We do not have a proper debrief of what that allows us to do at this point,” he said. “It’s unclear how much leeway we do have, and I’m hoping fairly soon, we do have some better direction on the subject.”

Lynch said there is an entire row of proposed trees.

“We are talking the Post Road here,” Lynch said. “Drive up and down and look how many properties developed years ago that have no green on them. The regulations are pretty good at requiring screening and shrubbery, and we’ve laid it out on this plan.”

“Looking at the plan, I didn’t see the trees myself. That is going above and beyond,” said board member John Mortimer.