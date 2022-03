MILFORD — After being a respiratory therapist in the New York City area, Steven Komorowski and his wife decided to leave the city atmosphere and relocate to Milford and start a business.

Besides being a respiratory therapist, Komorowski is a dedicated fitness professional with 20 years of experience in providing training and conditioning, both in group and one-on-one settings.

He found a natural fit with his new business, Fit Forever. The personal training studio, located at 7 River St., aims to help clients achieve functional fitness, or exercise that helps people with everyday activities.

“My goal is functional fitness,” he said. “It doesn’t sound particularly sexy, but it is what people actually want when they start their fitness journey.

Komorowski said most people don’t have the time or dedication to become a bodybuilder or fashion model.

“What they do want to do is be able to play with their kids or grandkids, be able to walk a mile or do a 5K run without getting winded,” he said. “They just want a better quality of life, but they don’t know how to get it.”

Fit Forever officially opened in late February, and Komorowski said business has started slow but he expects it to pick up its pace.

“I’m still trying to figure some stuff out,” he said. “I’ve done some Facebook boosts that have gotten me some new clients, and word around town has helped a bit. But now, I’m starting to finally see some people that I don’t know directly or through someone, so that means my reach-out program is working a little bit.”

At Fit Forever, Komorowski said he stresses accountability and follows up with texts when he’s not working with clients to see how they are doing and keep them focused.

“One of the other things I do is widely encourage them to bring a friend,” he said. “If they bring a friend who can bench press 250 pounds, and they can’t touch their toes, I can still work out the friends in the same group. So that is not a problem. It’s just as long as each person is trying as hard as they can.”

Komorowski said he shifted professions after some bad experiences as a respiratory therapist in Staten Island, New York City and Brooklyn.

“People were dying every day, and it was horrible,” he said. “I didn’t like my job anymore, but I couldn’t stop because we were in the middle of a pandemic. But I knew my wife didn’t have to be in the city anymore, and we were going to be.

“I knew I wanted to start my personal training business again and hopefully never have to intubate or look at another ventilator again,” he said.

When Komorowski and his wife were looking to relocate, they identified Milford as the perfect town to start the business.

“It’s got great commerce. It’s got a great downtown, and I wanted to be a part of the downtown area and community,” he said. “I like our little downtown shopping district. I suppose I could have moved onto Boston Post Road and saved half the money in rent, but this place is overlooking the green. It’s bright. It’s becoming a vibrant place, and I wanted to be part of that.”