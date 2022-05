ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is now offering driver’s licenses with an “X” gender identity marker, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday.

The “X” option for licenses, learner's permits and non-driver identification cards is being implemented in conjunction with a state law approved last June. Proponents of the change had argued that limiting gender identity on licenses to either male or female discriminated against nonbinary New Yorkers.