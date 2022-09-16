New York museums to disclose artwork looted by Nazis MAYSOON KHAN, Associated Press/Report for America Sep. 16, 2022 Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 1:51 a.m.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Museums in New York that exhibit artworks looted by Nazis during the Holocaust are now required by law to let the public know about those dark chapters in their provenance through placards displayed with the stolen objects.
At least 600,000 pieces of art were looted from Jewish people before and during World War II, according to experts. Some of that plunder wound up in the world’s great museums.