CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who police said caused a fatal car crash after driving the wrong way on Interstate 87, just north of Albany, while intoxicated has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

On Tuesday, Dennis M. Ford, 66, was also charged with a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and felony second-degree vehicular assault in connection to the deaths of Matthew G. Huff, 27, and Kerry O’Reilly, 31, The Post-Star reported.