New York governor signs police accountability legislation

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, D- Buffalo, speaks in favor of new legislation for Police Reform while standing with Assembly members during a news briefing at the state Capitol Wednesday, June 8, 2020, in Albany, N.Y. New York lawmakers are poised to overhaul a decades-old law that has kept officers’ disciplinary records secret. The Democrat-led Legislature planned to pass a repeal of the law Monday as part of a package of reforms that would also ban officers from subduing people with chokeholds. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he intends to sign the legislation. less Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, D- Buffalo, speaks in favor of new legislation for Police Reform while standing with Assembly members during a news briefing at the state Capitol Wednesday, ... more Photo: Hans Pennink, AP Photo: Hans Pennink, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New York governor signs police accountability legislation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is signing into law a sweeping package of police accountability measures that received new backing following protests of George Floyd's killing, including one allowing the release of officers' long-withheld disciplinary records.

The measures were approved earlier this week by the state's Democratic-led Legislature. Some of the bills had been proposed in years past and failed to win approval, but lawmakers moved with new urgency in the wake of massive, nationwide demonstrations over Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

The laws signed by Cuomo, a Democrat, will ban police chokeholds, make it easier to sue people who call police on others without good reason, and set up a special prosecutor’s office to investigate the deaths of people during and following encounters with police officers.

Some bills, including body camera legislation, drew support from Republicans, who opposed legislation that repealed a state law long used to block the release of police disciplinary records over concerns about officers' privacy.

Eliminating the law, known as Section 50-a, would make complaints against officers, as well as transcripts and final dispositions of disciplinary proceedings, public for the first time in decades.