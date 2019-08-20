New York bans floating billboards in Hudson, East River

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state has a new law banning floating digital billboards in navigable waters, including the Hudson River and the East River.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, signed the ban into law on Tuesday, calling the signs an eyesore. It applies to any digital billboard or floating sign that uses flashing, intermittent or moving lights.

One of the lawmakers behind the ban, Sen. Brad Hoylman of Manhattan, says billboards belong in Times Square, not in the state's waterways.

The CEO of one floating sign company says he's disappointed by the ban but his company plans to continue using signs that it believes are allowed under the new law.