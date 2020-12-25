New York City police officer shot in vest in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer responding to a domestic violence call in Brooklyn was shot in his bulletproof vest on Christmas Eve, officials said.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and Mayor Bill de Blasio denounced the shooting early Friday at a news conference at Kings County Hospital, where the officer was receiving treatment. The 27-year-old, 2 and a half year police veteran was “in extremely good spirits” and was expected to leave the hospital shortly, Shea said.