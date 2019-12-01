New White River park amphitheater stage coming next summer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Construction is moving ahead on a permanent stage at the White River State Park amphitheater in downtown Indianapolis.

Work going on now for the nearly $16 million project is scheduled for completion in June. It’s being built at the same site of the temporary stage that has been built and torn down each year since the park started hosting concerts in 2004.

The current work includes adding two new LED video screens, a concrete pad for 3,000 permanent seats and more restrooms. A future $13 million phase would add an artistic canopy over the permanent seating area and part of the stage.

Tom Mendenhall of concert promoter Live Nation tells the Indianapolis Business Journal that the amphitheater’s summer concert season could grow to 30 shows a year with the improvements.

