New UN proposal: Aid to Syria from 1 crossing from Turkey

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. resolution proposed late Wednesday would allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to rebel-held northwest Syria through just one crossing point from Turkey for a year after objections to an initial Security Council draft that would have authorized sending aid through two border crossings.
Last week, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the original proposal by Ireland and Norway to reopen the Al-Yaroubiya crossing from Iraq to mainly Kurdish-controlled northeast Syria was “a non-starter.” Russia skipped consultations Tuesday on that draft and diplomats said China officially objected to the text with two crossings earlier Wednesday.