New Orleans district attorney acquitted in federal tax case

David Grunfeld/AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted by a federal jury Thursday in a tax fraud case, lifting a legal cloud that had hung over him during his campaign to become the city’s top prosecutor and his first 19 months in office.

Williams and an associate, Nicole Burdett, who had worked in his law practice, had been accused in an indictment of conspiring to cheat on Williams’ taxes during a five-year period ending in 2017. Williams, a former City Council member, contended that the charges were politically motivated. New Orleans news outlets reported that the same jury that acquitted Williams convicted Burdett on four tax-related counts.