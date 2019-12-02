New North Carolina Congress map up for state judges’ review

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina judges are deciding whether a U.S. House district map that Republican state legislators approved last month should be used in the 2020 elections or be redrawn yet again.

A three-judge panel scheduled a court hearing for Monday to review what’s happened since October when it blocked the use of the 13 district boundaries approved in 2016 because they were likely unlawful partisan gerrymanders.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly created a new map, which appears to threaten election prospects for two Republican incumbents. But Democratic and unaffiliated voters who challenged the 2016 map say it doesn’t fix problems of extreme partisan bias.

North Carolina candidate filing begins Monday, but the judges ordered the state board not to accept congressional paperwork while maps are being examined.