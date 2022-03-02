New NC voter challenges question Rep. Cawthorn's candidacy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An effort to block this year's candidacy of U.S. Rep Madison Cawthorn was revived Wednesday by two new voter challenges, which question his qualifications in light of a federal constitutional prohibition against insurrectionists serving in office.
The new paperwork officially seeking Cawthorn's disqualification, presented by two voters in North Carolina's far-western 11th Congressional District, was anticipated. The first-term Republican filed to run in the 11th District earlier this week.