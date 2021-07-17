New Mexico wilderness area grows with large donation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited her home state Saturday to celebrate what marks the largest wilderness land donation in the agency’s history and another addition to the nation's landholdings as the Biden administration aims to conserve nearly one-third of America’s lands and waters by 2030.
The 15-square-mile (40-square-kilometer) donation from the Trust for Public Land increases the size of the Sabinoso Wilderness Area in northeastern New Mexico by nearly 50%. The property includes rugged canyons, mesas covered by pinon and juniper woodlands, pockets of ponderosa pine trees and savannah-like grasslands.