New Mexico utility has plan for growing electric vehicle use

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest electric provider has a plan for incentivizing the buildout of infrastructure that would be needed to bolster the use of electric vehicles in an expansive state where gas stations can be far and few between and charging stations are even more rare.
The Public Service Co. of New Mexico submitted the proposal to state regulators last week, saying the filing is the result of more than a year of research and community outreach. It details a series of customer rebate proposals for installing charging infrastructure and charging during off-peak times.