New Mexico reports 82 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico on Tuesday reported 82 new confirmed coronavirus cases with seven additional deaths.

The latest numbers from the New Mexico Department of Health raises the statewide total to 26,923 cases and the known death toll to 830.

The new cases include 17 from Bernalillo County, the state’s largest that includes Albuquerque. The county also has had more than 6,000 of the nearly 27,000 cases statewide.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.