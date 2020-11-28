New Mexico reports 2,142 additional COVID cases, 23 deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico on Saturday reported 2,142 additional known COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths.

The statewide totals increased to 93,982 cases and 1,527 deaths.

Friday saw New Mexico report a daily record 35 deaths. The previous record was 33 set Nov. 22.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 was reported on Saturday at 854, down from 874 on Friday and the record of 897 set earlier in the week.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.