New Mexico regulatory agency's hacked

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state agency's website is down as a result of what officials say is a ransomeware hack.

The Public Regulation Commission said Wednesday its website hasn't been operational since Jan. 9 and likely won't be back in service again for a week or so.

In the meantime, the commission said filings with the commission either must be submitted on paper and sent by postal mail or by hand-delivery to the agency's office in Santa Fe.

The commission regulates utilities, insurance companies, pipeline operators and other entities.

Officials said tthe breach was contained and didn't result in compromise to sensitive or confidential data.

The state Department of Information Technology is the lead agency in the hacking investigation.