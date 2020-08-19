New Mexico principal indicted in fraud case

LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A southeastern New Mexico school principal has been charged in a fraud case linked to his previous role as a superintendent.

Lovington Sixth Grade Academy principal Steve Barron was indicted last month in connection with an investigation into spending at Dora Schools, the Hobbs News-Sun reports.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office said Barron was involved in a scheme with a cleaning company. Two others were charged in connection to the embezzlement.

Barron is charged with making or permitting false public vouchers.

Matt Baca, senior counsel at New Mexico Office of the Attorney General, said the charge stems from one contract signed in July 2016 for cleaning supplies totaling $8,403.

Barron's attorney, Daniel R. Lindsey, said his client is innocent. “I’ve been a lawyer for 30-years and it’s pretty rare when you get somebody with absolute innocence,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey told the News-Sun that Barron was never arrested but issued a summons for the charges.