New Mexico organizers plan for international balloon fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Organizers are planning for this year’s Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, and spectators will likely be allowed as ticket sales for the annual fall event are expected to begin in July.
The fiesta's early morning mass ascensions, fireworks shows and launches of special-shaped hot air balloons attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators from around the globe and hundreds of balloon pilots and their crews. Last year’s event wasn't held because of the coronavirus pandemic.