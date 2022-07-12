New Mexico officer testifies at ex-partner’s murder trial

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico police officer got emotional on the witness stand Tuesday at his former professional partner’s murder trial when recalling the danger that he believed he faced in trying to arrest a man who died in a 2020 struggle with officers.
Las Cruces Officer Andrew Tuton said he believed Antonio Valenzuela had a gun and was reaching for it during his struggle with Tuton and Officer Christopher Smelser, who is charged with murder in the death. In the end, though, no gun was found on Valenzuela.