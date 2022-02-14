Skip to main content
New Mexico may create database of missing Native Americans

Democratic New Mexico state Sen. Shannon Pinto of Tohatchi, a member of the Navajo Nation, wears an emblem of the movement seeking justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women, during the opening day of a 30-day legislative session in the House of Representatives in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. New Mexico lawmakers are pushing to tap an unprecedented windfall of state income to shore up resources for public education, policing, health care and climate regulation at a 30-day legislative session. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is seeking tax cuts and a crackdown on crime as she seeks reelection.
Democratic New Mexico state Sen. Shannon Pinto of Tohatchi, a member of the Navajo Nation, wears an emblem of the movement seeking justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women, during the opening day of a 30-day legislative session in the House of Representatives in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. New Mexico lawmakers are pushing to tap an unprecedented windfall of state income to shore up resources for public education, policing, health care and climate regulation at a 30-day legislative session. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is seeking tax cuts and a crackdown on crime as she seeks reelection.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bill that would help state prosecutors track and investigate unresolved reports of missing Indigenous people from New Mexico was endorsed Monday by the state Senate by a unanimous vote.

A 34-0 vote of the Senate sent the bill to the state House for consideration. The initiative would create an electronic catalogue of missing Indigenous people — including many who may have been murdered — for use by law enforcement and state prosecutors with support from outside financial grants.

The bill also authorizes $1 million in spending by the state attorney general’s office hire and train at least one specialist for investigating cases of missing Native Americans.

Sen. Shannon Pinto, a tribal member of the Navajo Nation from Tohatchi, said the bill was inspired by haunting instances of unresolved disappearances.

She invoking the case of Anthonette Cayedito, who was last seen in April 1986 as a freckled 9-year-old at her family’s home in Gallup.

“I hope there is some closure before I reach my time here on this earth,” Pinto said.

Democratic state Sen. Leo Jaramillo of Espanola Lara noted that the initiative has the support of three tribal communities in his district and the Tewa Women United advocacy group for Native American rights.