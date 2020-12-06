New Mexico legislative bill to provide $5M in relief funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Human Services Department has been appropriated $5 million by the state Legislature to provide emergency financial assistance to low income state residents who didn’t get a federal COVID-19 tax relief economic impact payment.

The Human Services Department has partnered with the Taxation and Revenue Department to disburse the funds to New Mexican families.

It will be a one-time payment of up to $750 for eligible New Mexico households, depending on the number of eligible applicants.

State residents must submit their information via an online portal by Dec. 11 to determine if they qualify.

The Human Services and Taxation and Revenue departments are working to ensure this appropriation is distributed prior to a Dec. 28 deadline.