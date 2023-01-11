New Mexico lawmakers aim to attract hydrogen investments

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state lawmakers will consider public incentives aimed at attracting investments in hydrogen production and distribution as a potential new source of industrial employment and an alternative for vehicles and factories that rely on climate-warming fossil fuels, as the legislature convenes next week.
Democratic state Rep. Patricia Lundstrom of Gallup, the lead House budget negotiator, said Wednesday she will introduce a bill in coming weeks aimed at setting aside money for public-private partnerships for hydrogen projects.