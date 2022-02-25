New Mexico lawmaker pleads not guilty, won't seek reelection

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico lawmaker charged with drunken driving during this year’s Legislative session won’t seek reelection, according to. a statement from her lawyer.

“It has been an honor to serve the constituents of House District 26 for the past ten years. I have decided not to seek re-election in 2022. I send my sincerest thank you to everyone who has supported me over my tenure as State Representative,” Albuquerque Rep. Georgene Louis said, a statement shared by her attorney, Kitren Fischer.