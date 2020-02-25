New Mexico film office gets new director

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Film Office will be getting a new director.

State officials announced Tuesday that Amber Dodson, the city of Albuquerque's film liaison, will take over the post in early March. She will replace Todd Christensen, a long-time locations manager who will be returning to the private sector.

Under Dodson's leadership, Albuquerque issued a record 448 film permits in 2019. The growth came as Netflix and NBCUniversal ramped up production at their studios in Albuquerque.

Dodson also launched initiatives to increase diversity and local engagement in the film industry, streamline film permitting, expand resources for local businesses, and connect residents to job opportunities on productions.

Prior to being the city's film liaison, Dodson worked in Hollywood in film production, business development and marketing and advertising.