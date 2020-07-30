New Mexico ensures unemployment benefits to elderly

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico labor authorities are approving unemployment benefits automatically for people who don't return to work because of their advanced age or for a variety of serious medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Workforce Solutions Department Secretary Bill McCamley on Thursday said people 65 and older and other “high-risk workers” should consider not returning to work immediately because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other documented health conditions will automatically qualify workers for unemployment benefits. They include chronic lung disease, severe asthma, severe obesity, diabetes, a serious heart. People 65 and over need not submit additional paperwork.

In an online video workshop, McCamley emphasized shared responsibility between employers and workers when it comes to safety precautions a businesses. New Mexico has created a certification process for businesses that complete coronavirus safety training.

State health officials including New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham were scheduled to provide an update Thursday on the spread of the coronavirus and the state's response.

The governor has delayed re-entry to classrooms until at least Sept. 7 and rolled back plans to reopen the economy by restoring a ban on indoor restaurant service and requiring a 14 day self-quarantine as travelers enter or return to New Mexico.

Students with special needs and those in kindergarten through third grade who have the most learning needs could will be allowed to meet one-on-one with teachers or in small groups prior to Sept. 7.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Mexico surpassed 20,000 on Wednesday with more than 350 new infections. The virus death toll stood at 632.

Republican elected officials and restaurants are waging a legal battle against the governor over recent health restrictions aimed at stopping the virus.

Face masks are required in all public places, and Lujan Grisham has urged law enforcement to issue citations to individuals who deliberately flout the rule.

